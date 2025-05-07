Nominate your school for a free immersive dinosaur experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A free interactive dinosaur experience is up for grabs in Buckinghamshire as part of an exciting county-wide competition for primary schools.

Local schools can put themselves forward for a roarsome opportunity to meet Reggie - a five-metre-long animatronic T-Rex – in a special educational experience prize being offered by Giant Journeys.

Giant Journeys, established in September 2024 by founder Darren Smith, provides immersive learning workshops for children. Darren has a real passion for creative education and wants to transform how youngsters engage with learning.

So, the entrepreneur has opened a public vote on social media in which schools, parents and supporters can put their local school forward to meet Reggie, giving schoolchildren a unique educational opportunity completely free of charge.

Reggie the animatronic T-Rex with pupils at one of the Giant Journeys workshops.

The Meet Reggie contest has already run in neighbouring counties Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire, attracting more than 18,000 votes.

Darren said: “We’ve been amazed by the popularity of this contest and because it has been so well received, we’re keen to provide more and more children with the opportunity to meet Reggie the T-Rex free of charge. So now it is Buckinghamshire’s turn!

“It is my mission to create more accessible, interactive, and interesting learning experiences for children to educate and inspire them by bringing science and history to life.

“Our interactive sessions are designed to engage young minds and spark curiosity, and we have found our methods bring great joy and a renewed love for learning as part of an unforgettable adventure.

Reggie the animatronic T-Rex in Buckinghamshire

“The cutting-edge technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) enable us to do this in a forward thinking and effective way, making learning fun and exciting for all.”

“Give your school the chance to win by entering online today!”

Voting is open now until the competition closes on Friday 7 June. Winners will be announced shortly afterwards.

To place your vote, visit https://bit.ly/reggiethedino

For further information about Giant Journeys visit www.giantjourneys.co.uk