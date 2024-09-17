Olney Infant Academy pond restoration: A community-driven transformation for outdoor learning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For many years, the pond at Olney Infant Academy (OIA) has been a cherished part the outdoor learning program. Children have enjoyed pond dipping and exploring the rich wildlife during Forest School and outdoor learning sessions.

However, for a period during the last academic year the school was unable to use the pond due to a significant drop in the water level caused by the old pond liner degrading. While the wild nature area surrounding the pond remained accessible, it became clear that fixing the pond was a much larger task than anticipated.

In April, Kristianne a Co-op Customer Pioneer and former parent of the school reached out with an offer to support local projects for Big Green Week. The school welcomed the opportunity, and after showing Kristianne the pond and wildlife area she eagerly took on the challenge. Kristianne contacted various people and companies securing resources and volunteers. It was decided that a team of volunteers would come together during Big Green Week in June to empty, clear, and refurbish the pond and surrounding area. Prior to this a parent whose company hosts a Global Day of Giving kindly gathered colleagues to begin the challenging work of clearing the area.

Kristianne worked with the organising the project, coordinating volunteers, raising funds and gathering resources. Her dedication coupled with the invaluable expertise of Jenny from Jenny’s Gardens made the restoration a success. Jenny along with her colleagues Charity and James provided their time knowledge and hands-on help conserving the pond’s original elements to maintain its natural beauty. Pond plants were carefully removed, and common newts were temporarily relocated to a nursery pond to be safely reintroduced later. Jenny's dedication and support were instrumental in bringing the pond back to life.

Adriene, OIA Forest school teacher said; “We extend our deepest thanks to everyone who contributed to this project. A special thank you to Kristianne whose unwavering support knowledge and enthusiasm made this project possible. Our academy community is immensely grateful to all those who contributed including Jo from the Olney WI who hosted a successful Clothes Swap event during Big Green Week and generously donated the raffle proceeds to the pond project. Mr. Michael Higgs, a new Olney resident provided the new pond liner and his generosity will be remembered as he joins the school as a volunteer gardener. Dan a parent volunteer and his colleagues who worked diligently to lay the new slabs while weekly garden volunteer Mike Totton helped with heavy lifting and shed construction. Anna and Nat who are two parent volunteers worked hard mixing cement and painting fences. Elaine from Olney Allotments helped clear pathways and seating areas. The 1st Olney Scouts also joined the effort, rebuilding the pallet bug house and committing to future maintenance. We are grateful for the community efforts shown by all.”

Special thanks to George Davies Turf who donated wildflower turf, topsoil and grass. To the Olney and Newport Lions for their generous contribution which funded a new shed. This shed now houses pond dipping bug hunting and bird watching resources provided by the Co-op.

Once the new pond liner was in place and the slabs reset Jenny selected plants from Acorn Plant Nurseries who kindly donated half of them, further enhancing the biodiversity of the area. The result is a beautifully restored pond that has already become a thriving space for outdoor learning.

Sarah Armitage, OIA Headteacher added: “This truly is a wonderful example of the community coming together to support our school and give the children at Olney Infant Academy a refreshed, inspiring learning space. Adriane’s dedication to organising this project, alongside Kristianne, reflects her passion for enhancing our students' experiences. We are also proud to announce that thanks to Adriane’s efforts the school has once again achieved Eco School Status this year with distinction. Thank you, Adriane, for your hard work and commitment to our school.”

The educational benefits of the pond are immense. Children will learn about life cycles, food chains and wildlife categorisation improving their observation and recording skills. Pond dipping teaches water safety and fosters a greater appreciation for biodiversity and environmental stewardship.

The restored pond has already become a favourite spot for the children, with Year 2 pupils calling pond dipping their favourite activity during a recent outdoor day. Parents and children alike can now enjoy the sight of the pond as they pass the school entrance appreciating the transformation it has undergone.

Sarah Bennett, Inspiring Futures through Learning Chief Executive Officer said: “I am incredibly proud of the teamwork and community spirit that went into restoring the pond at Olney Infant Academy. This project not only enhances the children’s learning experiences but also highlights the power of collaboration between parents, colleagues, local businesses, and volunteers. It is inspiring to see how a shared vision can bring such positive change to a school environment.

Olney Infant Academy is part of Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL) a multi-academy trust of 16 primary schools across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire. IFtL aims to achieve the best possible outcomes for children through school-to-school support, shared expertise and collaborative working. Each school within the trust has its own unique character but shares the vision of inspiring the futures of us all through learning together.