Olney Middle School celebrated for remarkable progress in recent Ofsted visit

The Headteacher and some pupils

Olney Middle School, part of Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL), has been recognised by Ofsted for its significant improvements and exceptional provision for pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following an ungraded inspection in April 2025, Ofsted concluded that “the school’s work may have improved significantly across all areas since the previous inspection,” with a graded inspection now recommended as the next step – a rare and affirming outcome that highlights the school’s exceptional progress.

The inspection praised the school’s “highly ambitious curriculum” and the way it nurtures pupils’ curiosity, independence, and love of learning. Inspectors found that pupils of all abilities, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), achieve well – often performing above national averages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olney Middle School’s values of character, community, excellence, kindness and curiosity were seen to be deeply embedded in the daily life of the school. Inspectors noted the warm and respectful relationships between pupils and colleagues, and described a culture where behaviour is “good and kind,” and every child feels safe, supported and able to thrive.

The inspection also highlighted the effective and seamless use of technology to enhance learning, the strength of the reading curriculum, and the successful adaptations made to ensure inclusivity and ambition for all learners.

The school’s wide-ranging enrichment opportunities – from sporting events to local community involvement – were also commended for helping pupils build confidence, character and resilience.

Since the last inspection, Olney Middle School has undergone a change in leadership. Under the guidance of Headteacher Richard Bosworth, supported by IFtL, the school has cultivated a clear, shared vision that is understood and embraced by all. The report notes how this clarity of purpose contributes to a distinct and consistent culture of high expectations and support for both pupils and colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Bosworth, Headteacher of Olney Middle School, said:

“We are thrilled that Ofsted has recognised the incredible journey our school community has been on. This feedback reflects the unwavering commitment of our colleagues, the support of our families, and the wonderful character of our pupils. We look forward to continuing this journey together, striving for excellence in everything we do.”

As part of strengthening the ‘Olney offer’ and deepening collaboration between local schools, the school’s decision to appoint Sarah Armitage (Headteacher at Olney Infant School) as Associate Lead reflects the school’s continued commitment to ensuring children across the Olney community receive a cohesive, high-quality education throughout their primary years. Sarah’s leadership has already strengthened their early reading provision and will play a vital role in enhancing the transition from Year 2 to Year 3.

Sarah Armitage the Headteacher at Olney Infant Academy added “It’s been a real pleasure working with Olney Middle as an Associate Leader. Bringing the two schools in Olney closer together to strengthen our primary offer is such an exciting step forward. I’m really looking forward to continuing this journey and building even stronger links between the schools—for the benefit of all the children in our community. The Ofsted inspection was a fantastic opportunity to highlight the collaboration so far and to share our ambitious, exciting plans for the future.”

Sarah Bennett, CEO of IFtL, commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly proud of the entire Olney Middle School community. This outcome is a powerful recognition of the dedication, expertise and shared vision of our colleagues, children and families. The report reflects what we already know – that Olney Middle School is a place where children are inspired to learn, grow and flourish, and where colleagues are deeply committed to nurturing excellence. We extend our heartfelt thanks and congratulations to everyone at Olney Middle School. This is a moment of real pride for the whole community and for everyone across IFtL who shares in our commitment to inspiring futures through learning.”

To read the full Ofsted report, please visit the school's website at www.olneymiddle.milton-keynes.sch.uk/about/ofsted/