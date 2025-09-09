'Our GCSE results were NOT the fourth worst in the UK'. Milton Keynes school defends itself against claim on TikTok

A city school has hit after a TikTok video branded its GCSE results the fourth worst in the entire country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes Academy at Leadenhall was mentioned in the social media video as number four in a list of the 10 UK schools with the grimmest results on this year’s GSCS exams.

It was hailed as having a pass rate of just 17%.

The TikTok video was posted by somebody going by the name of ‘globetrots’, who has more than 128,000 followers and almost 7m likes. It failed to mention any source of verification for the GSCE statistics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TikTok video claimed Milton Keynes Academy's GCSE results were among the worst in the country

The Citizen asked Milton Keynes Academy if the information in the video was accurate and a spokesperson insisted it was “incorrect”.

They said: “We celebrated our strongest GCSE results on record this summer and, while national GCSE results data has not been validated yet, provisional data shows that the average grade across all subjects we offer for GCSE was a grade 4 or above.

“In English, 65% of students achieved a Grade 4 or above, and in mathematics, 58% of students achieved a pass (Grade 4) or above. We also saw more top grades this year, since more students achieved grades 7, 8 and 9 in more subjects than ever before.

The spokesperson added: “MKA also has an Attainment 8 score above 40 which demonstrates that most students achieve a pass grade or above in all subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are immensely proud of the hard work and dedication of our students and staff, which was also reflected in our recent Ofsted report, with inspectors grading MKA as ‘Good’ in all areas.

“We are looking forward to continuing this successful improvement journey. We look forward to welcoming prospective parents and students to our open evening on Tuesday 23rd of September.”

MKA’s open evening will be held on the academy site on Fulwoods Drive. The academy will be open to all visitors from 4.30pm onwards on Tuesday 23rd September.

The school was rated by Ofsted as ‘Requires Improvement’ in 2023,. But following another inspection earlier this year, it has now been judged as ‘Good’ in all four key areas: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This marks a significant milestone in the school’s journey of improvement and reflects the dedication of staff, students, and the wider school community,” said the spokesperson.

The school is part of the Creative Education Trust, which has a network of 17 schools across the East and West Midlands and the East Coast.