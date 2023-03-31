Outdoor-loving youngsters get cash boost to finish playgrounds thanks to Tesco store in Milton Keynes town

Outdoor-loving youngsters have been given a cash boost to finish their playgrounds thanks to colleagues at the Tesco store in Stony Stratford.

Store colleagues nominated Deanshanger Primary School after being impressed by its commitment to providing outdoor learning activities for pupils.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manager John Clark met with headteacher, Rachel Rice, and some of the pupils to present the cheque and some Easter eggs ahead of the holidays.

Youngsters at Deanshanger Primary School celebrate their cash gift

Rachel said: “The donation from Tesco was a fantastic surprise for us all and it is really appreciated. We want to say thank you so much to everyone at the store.

“We are currently extending and improving our outside play areas and, very soon, hope to be able to create a large 20 metre sand pit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This money will make a significant contribution to this project, so thank you again for supporting us as a local school.”

The new Express store at Cofferidge Close opened its doors a couple of weeks ago, providing 31 jobs for the community. It will also contribute surplus food to foodbanks and provide funding opportunities for local good causes via Tesco’s Community Grants scheme.

Manager, John Clark, said: ‘We are very excited to be part of the community and support local good causes.

“This is why we were delighted to make to donation the the school so that they could finish their playground, and we are excited about any future activities we can support them with in the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“By also promoting Tesco’s Community Grants scheme, we will aim to donate thousands of pounds for local good causes, helping the community to flourish.”

Community groups in and around Milton Keynes are invited to apply for community funding through Community Grants, Tesco’s blue token voting scheme, which sees three local projects voted for by customers in store every three months, with first place awarded £1,500, second place £1,000 and third place £500.

Local organisations can apply for grants on the dedicated website.