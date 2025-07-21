Outstanding achievement for Priory Rise School - A school built on love

Ofsted inspectors recently visited Priory Rise School, in Tattenhoe Park to carry out an inspection.

Following a robust and busy two days of scrutiny, the inspectors have now published their report, and we are delighted to announce that the school is ‘Outstanding’ in all 5 of the inspected areas – Quality of Education, Personal Development, Behaviour and Attitudes, Leadership and Management and Early Years Provision. The Inspectors all agreed that pupils throughout the school ‘thrive’ and ‘achieve exceptionally well’ as ‘the school provides children with a superb quality of education.’ Inspectors commended the ‘skilled staff’ who employ ‘effective teaching approaches’ alongside the pupils’ ‘impressive attitudes to learning’.

Corinne Benham-Smith, Headteacher said:

‘We are delighted that the hard work of the staff team has been recognised, along with their ongoing dedication and enthusiasm, love, care and passion to provide our children with the very best holistic education for their emotional, social and academic development.

Everything we do in school is for the benefit for our wonderful children. We love working in partnership with parents, and we thank them all for their support and feedback – together we make the strongest team for the children.

We could not be prouder of our Priory Rise community - it is certainly a place driven by and built with love.’

Priory Rise School is part of the 5 Dimensions Trust. Tony Nelson, CEO commented:

“This report is a testament to the inspiring work that defines daily life at Priory Rise. It highlights how the community’s unwavering commitment to high expectations, anchored in the core value of love, creates an exceptional experience for every child. Staff are already looking beyond the report—working with fellow 5D schools to share and strengthen their excellent practice even further. This is a very impressive milestone for the school.”

Receiving an "Outstanding" rating across all categories in an Ofsted inspection is a significant undertaking, requiring sustained high performance and excellence in all areas, alongside a commitment to continuous improvement across the school. Priory Rise School and 5 Dimensions Trust communities are thrilled at this significant outcome for the school.

Many congratulations to everyone in the whole school community – children, staff, parents, governors and trustees - for this tremendous ‘Outstanding’ achievement.