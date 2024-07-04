Oxley Park Academy celebrates OPAL Platinum status
On 21st June, we saw the whole school together on one campus to celebrate our OPAL Platinum status.
We were joined by Neil and Louise from OPAL who have supported us on our journey, and James Lancaster, the Deputy Mayor of Milton Keynes was our guest of honour; to say he was blown away by our provision was an understatement.
We began with a whole school assembly, involving speeches from Play Rangers from both campuses, Mr Springett-McHugh, the school principal, Neil Coleman from OPAL, and a closing speech from James Lancaster.
Children from both campuses then came together for a whole school play session; one of our resident owls even joined in the penalty shoot out competition which was led by representatives from MK Dons!
After lunch, we then held a Stay and Play session where so many of our Oxley families, joined us in the sunshine to share in the creativity and help build the imaginations of our young people. A truly wonderful day.
School website - www.oxleyparkacademy.com/
More information on OPAL - outdoorplayandlearning.org.uk/the-opal-primary-programme/
