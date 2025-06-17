Oxley Park Academy opens inspiring outdoor learning areas

These purpose-designed spaces mark a bold step forward in our mission to provide dynamic, high-quality education that meets the needs of every child. Created to enable every area of the Early Years curriculum to thrive, these outdoor classrooms offer far more than a place to play—they are immersive learning environments where children can explore literacy, mathematics, science, creativity, communication, and physical development through real-life, hands-on experiences.

Each area has been thoughtfully constructed to support a range of learning styles and encourage confidence, independence, collaboration and curiosity. Whether children are building in the construction zone, performing in the role play area, investigating textures in the sensory stations, or practising phonics in a quiet learning nook, these spaces allow learning to flourish in exciting, meaningful ways.

Morris the Monkey dancing on the new stage at the Oxley Park Campus

“These outdoor learning areas are a true extension of our classrooms—carefully designed to bring the entire Early Years curriculum to life,” said Executive Principal, Mr Noel Springett-McHugh. “They allow our children to explore, question, create, and collaborate in ways that are active, joyful, and deeply meaningful. This is about giving every child the opportunity to thrive from the very start of their educational journey, and we’re incredibly proud to see that vision realised at both campuses.”

Adding even more excitement to the special occasion, the new spaces were officially opened by Cllr James Lancaster, Mayor of Milton Keynes and Morris the Monkey, the popular mascot from Red Monkey Play—the company behind the design and installation of the incredible new learning environments. The children were thrilled to meet Morris, who brought smiles, high-fives, and a real sense of celebration to mark the beginning of this exciting new chapter.

The development of the outdoor spaces at both campuses ensures consistency and excellence across our school community, giving every Reception child at Oxley Park Academy the same outstanding opportunities to develop key skills and a lifelong love of learning.

Purpose built messy kitchens have been installed on both campuses.

The response from our families has been enthusiastic and heart-warming. One parent shared, “Since the new outdoor space opened, we’ve seen such a change in our son. He’s more confident, more curious, and talks non-stop about what he’s learned each day. Whether he’s counting outside, building something new, or pretending to be a storyteller, he’s learning through play—and loving every minute of it. As a parent, it’s amazing to see school ignite that kind of excitement.”

As we celebrate the opening of these new spaces, we look forward to the many adventures, discoveries, and successes that will begin here—outdoors, engaged, and full of potential.

At Oxley Park Academy, learning doesn’t stop at the classroom door—it grows wherever children are inspired.

Both new environments allow for all kinds of creative and imaginative play.

