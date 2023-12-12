Paris Saint-Germain Academy UK partners with sixth form in Milton Keynes

Paris Saint-Germain Academy offers an Open to All football offering which links to educational pathways. Ensuring players have opportunities within the game beyond the pitch is the main goal. Lord Grey Academy ensures that the educational offering for students opens further exciting opportunities for each player.

Paris Saint-Germain Academy UK has been operating in the UK for the past 9 years. Primarily offering holiday camps across the UK to begin with, the Academy were approached by schools to offer after school development programmes, camps and mentorship. Partnerships are open now in London, Essex, Wales, Manchester, Derbyshire and now Milton Keynes.

As Paris Saint-Germain Academy offers an 'Open to All' philosophy we have built additional programmes within school settings to build player pathways that fit within the educational system. Players are coached in the PSG Methodology so that they can start playing the Parisian way, whilst also utilising Nutrition Booklets, Wellbeing workshops, Strength & Conditioning sessions and even Football Themed French Dictionaries developed by the famous Parisian based club.

We understand that not every child who plays the beautiful game will make it as a professional footballer. However as an Academy we pride ourselves in ensuring our players or all ages understand the ever growing opportunities within the game. So at Sixth Form or College partnerships, the players are offered Work Experience Opportunities, Mentorship, Business Workshops etc to enable us to guide and support the student athletes as they navigate their way through their studies.

Lord Grey Academy offers students a fantastic education from Year 7-13. The exclusive partnership ensures that all students with the secondary are offered the opportunity to play the Parisian way during lunch sessions, after school sessions, player development sessions and also through the Sixth Form as part of the Paris Saint-Germain Academy x Lord Grey Sixth Form programme.

The Bletchley based programme offers students who attend the Sixth Form the opportunity to study and develop their football skills. The programme offers students a minimum of 5 hours of coaching including workshops a week. Players wear Paris Saint-Germain Academy kit during the sessions with our UEFA qualified coaching staff. The group also is involved in friendlies and tournaments across the Academic Year as each player represents the Paris Saint-Germain family in the UK! Students also benefit from visits from PSG Technical staff, Industry Professionals and can also be nominated for Player of the Month to win an official PSG Jersey.

The Academy is opening trials for students interested in the programme and attending Lord Grey Sixth Form. These are available from January on selected dates. Players must register to attend the trial as places for the programme are limited.

Lord Grey Sixth Form Open Evening: Thursday 25th January from 4.00pm to 7.30pm

Player of the Month for October.

Our first Paris Saint-Germain Academy x Lord Grey Trial for Year 11 students interested will be on the Tuesday 16th January between 4.00pm to 5.30pm