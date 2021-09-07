Performing Arts Clubs for disabled children in Milton Keynes gets Arts Council funding

Spectrum Community Arts which runs performing arts clubs for disabled children in Milton Keynes, has been awarded Arts Council funding to help with expansion plans.

The grant will support the development and expansion of the team at Spectrum and its classes over the next year.

Plans also include launching a new timetable on September 13 to offer both in-person and virtual sessions which have proved popular along with a desperate appeal for volunteers to join the team.

Volunteers are needed to help Spectrum Community Arts which has received Arts Council funding

Spectrum, which launched in 2017, provides performing arts workshops for people with disabilities and additional needs, enabling participants to develop self-esteem and self-expression in a safe, encouraging environment.

Founder, Jade Cook, said: "We strongly believe that performing arts is a fun and exciting way to do this and a perfect platform to nurture and develop individual skills and abilities. We keep numbers low but energy high in our accessible, friendly and sensory workshops. Spectrum is a place where everyone can be themselves. We pride ourselves on having a family-like feel across all levels of the organisation, including our valuable volunteer team.

"Spectrum has thrived during the lockdowns, our virtual classes have been a real hit and described by many families as a lifeline.

"As a result, we have experienced a demand for more classes and opportunities within the community. And next week we will be launching our brand-new hybrid timetable – a mix of both in-person and virtual classes alongside bespoke sessions for schools and other organisations.

Jade added: "This funding means the absolute world to me personally. It is an amazing feeling to know that an organisation as big as Arts Council England believes and supports this project, it’s amazing.

"We are thrilled that we will be supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England."

Jade urges anyone with performing arts facilitation skills to get in touch and join a growing team dedicated to helping nurture people with disabilities and learning difficulties.

She added: "We can’t do what we do without the valuable support of volunteers. From supporting participants in the session to helping with fundraising or creating props/costumes to doing admin tasks – there’s a volunteer role for everyone.

"We’re looking for more volunteers to join our team in September. Anyone who is 16 years or older who isn’t afraid to get stuck in and wants to give back to the community, gain confidence and make new friends should get in touch.

"I feel so proud to be part of this amazing family. Spectrum is the most incredible organisation, and the people are even better. I urge you all to get involved because it has had such a positive impact on my life."

If you’d like to know more or are interested in joining one of Spectrum's sessions, get in touch at:

call Jade on 07741 280382