Pictures: Milton Keynes charity referred to as the 'Happy Place' for rescue pigs

Curly Tails is a charity that rescues unwanted pet pigs and gives them a safe and loving home.

The sanctuary, based in Newton Longville, has been rescuing pet pigs since March 2016 and has grown rapidly both as a respected rescue centre and a learning, education and wellbeing centre.

The pigs have often been mistreated, neglected, abandoned or are not as ‘micro’ as people initially thought or have been led to believe. The only other option for them is usually euthanasia.

The sanctuary take these animals and rehabilitate them socially, emotionally and physically, where needed, rehoming them where possible and if this isn’t an option, they stay at the centre for the rest of their natural lives in a safe, tranquil and caring environment.

Forming trust bonds and improving social behaviour is a very important part of the sanctuary's work and by incorporating visits and tours, the animals grow in their confidence and wellbeing.

The sanctuary sits in six acres of land in a peaceful and tranquil environment, often referred to as the 'Happy Place' by many.

A spokesman said: "Pigs like company and are best in, at least, pairs. They are highly intelligent, have emotions, feelings, dream and have memories. A pig will mourn the loss of its buddy. They are as intelligent as three year old children and are considered to be one of the most intelligent animals on the planet. They can live for up to 20 years, so getting a pig is a big commitment and you need to be prepared for the long haul.

"We have 39 pigs here at the sanctuary, all different colours, shapes, sizes, ages and characters. Most can be hand fed and petted over the fences.

We also have our small animal family for you to meet as well."

While pigs have become popular as pets the sanctuary emphasis it's important to research before buying a micro pig which are often mis-sold by people suggesting they don’t get much bigger than a Labrador.

A spokesman added: "Some don’t, some do, no-one can ever guarantee the size that your micro pig will end up being. It’s in the genes. Even if your micro pig doesn’t get much bigger than a large dog, please remember, they are 10 times as heavy, 10 times as strong, 10 times as wilful and 10 times as mischievous. They make fantastic pets if they are kept in the right environment and have the right care. They are, however, not a dog, cat, guinea pig or rabbit."

For more information or to book a visit email [email protected]

Pictures by Jane Russell

1. Curly Tails has grown as respected rescue, learning, education and wellbeing centre Photo Sales

2. Curly Tails has grown as respected rescue, learning, education and wellbeing centre Photo Sales

3. Curly Tails has grown as respected rescue, learning, education and wellbeing centre Photo Sales

4. Curly Tails has grown as respected rescue, learning, education and wellbeing centre Photo Sales