Plans set for major new school in Milton Keynes with nursery and SEND unit

The city council are moving forward with plans to build a major new primary school in Milton Keynes with an on-site nursery and a Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) unit.

The new primary school will be built in the Western Expansion Area of the city, with a smaller nursery on-site.

The city council has announced plans to seek a design and build contractor to build the major new development next week.

The new school in Whitehouse South will have capacity for 630 pupils, with 39 places available at its nursery.

Building works are expected to start in summer 2027, with the school opening in September 2028.

This will be the fifth and final school in this rapidly growing area of the city, joining three existing primary schools and Watling Academy.

The new school will include a Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) unit with 24 spaces available.

Earlier this month, the city council whittled down a list of 12 organisations who were looking to run the new school.

Four Multi-Academy Trusts (MATs) were shortlisted and will be interviewed early next month. A decision will be made in Spring 2026, after an in-depth process involving local education leaders and the Department for Education (DfE).

The City Council has created capacity for 13,409 new school places for local children in the last 10 years, building seven new schools and helping 22 existing schools expand.

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People said: “This is a significant new school and will be so important to our growing community in Whitehouse South. We’re excited to begin working with designers, builders and local education leaders to bring this new school to life.

“As Milton Keynes continues to expand, we will ensure that all families continue to have access to quality local schools.”

Milton Keynes City Council says that it is committed to maintaining and improving existing schools, as well as developing new ones.

A rolling programme of work includes upgrading roofs, windows, and doors to be more energy efficient, switching to LED light fittings, and replacing gas boilers with greener alternatives.

On October 28, the city council will make a formal decision to set aside £18million to fund the works and to begin the procurement process for contractors to design and build the school.