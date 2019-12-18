Police plan special 'Police Days' in primary schools to steer children in Milton Keynes away from crime

Milton Keynes police bosses are hoping to roll out special 'Police Days' in primary schools to get children on their side from an early age.

For years officers from the Campbell Park South and Woughton Neighbourhood Team have paid an annual visit to Falconhurst Combined School on Eaglestone.

Children at Falconhurst school loved the Police Week

Teachers suspend the timetable so the children can be mini police officers for the week.

The youngsters can try on a police uniform, learn how to take statements, practise taking fingerprints and try their hand at collecting evidence from a crime scene.

They also listen to the officers giving talks on knife crime, firearms, internet safety and the age of criminal responsibility.

“It was a fantastic week, with the children totally immersed in all the activities”, said a police spokesman after last week's exercise.

The Falconhurst police week has proved so successful that the force is hoping to roll the concept out as smaller Police Days to other schools in Milton Keynes.

They plan to pilot the idea within the south of MK initially.

So far the idea has had positive feedback from parents. One said: “My daughter enjoyed it so much that she wants to be a police officer when she is older. Thank you, TVP Milton Keynes.”

Another said: “Both my children have taken part in police week at Falconhurst. So much work and fun goes into it by all the staff and children who take part.

Schools that are interesting in taking part should contact the South Neighbourhood Team on MKSouthCluster@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk for more information