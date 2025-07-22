Popular children's day nursery to close down in Milton Keynes this month - with 10 days' notice to parents

Parents have slammed a city nursery for closing down without giving them enough notice to find alternative childcare.

Brooksward Day Nursery, run by Kids Play Childcare, on Neath Hill is blaming the closure on “circumstances beyond its control”.

Parents were first in June told the nursery was going to close down on August 29, giving them two and a half months’ notice to make other arrangements for their children.

However, this week, on Monday July 21, they were told the place would be closing on July 31 – just 10 days away.

The nursery is closing down on July 31 (photo by Getty Images)

The nursery, which is part of the Family First Day Nurseries group, blames the earlier closure on problems maintaining the necessary staffing levels. But parents say the move is unacceptable and unfair.

It is causing distress for both parents and staff,” claimed one mum. "This has been handled with no clear communication, no contingency plan and no respect.”

She added: “To make matters worse, the company is placing blame on staff for leaving, when in reality they were the ones given notice and left just as in the dark as families. Naturally the dedicated nursery team sought other employment. Who wouldn’t under those circumstances?

"Our frustration is not with the nursery team, quite the opposite. The staff at Brooksward are exceptional and deserve far better treatment than what Family First Kids Play has given them. They have gone above and beyond for our children, and it is deeply upsetting to see them put in such an impossible position.

"They’ve continued to support our children with care and dedication, despite being left to face the frustration and anxiety of families without any support from higher management - who have been entirely absent throughout.”

The mum said Family First has told parents that staff and children can transfer to their Knowlhill central hub, saying they have both space and need there.

“But this shows a complete lack of awareness. The way this has been handled, with no clear communication, no contingency plan, and no respect, has understandably led both staff and parents to make other arrangements. The expectation that everyone will simply move across is unrealistic and unfair,” she said.

To add to the problems, the nursery was recently closed for a full day at short notice due to staffing issues.

A spokesperson for Family First Nurseries told the Citizen: “We are disappointed to bring forward the closure of our Brooksward Nursery. This outcome has been driven by circumstances beyond our control, and we have explored every possible option to avoid it. The safety and well-being of the children in our care remains our top priority, and unfortunately, we can no longer maintain the necessary staffing levels to operate safely and to the high standard families expect.

"We apologise for the disruption and short notice this change may cause. We understand how difficult and upsetting this will be for our families.”

They added: “We are working closely with the local authority to support families in finding alternative childcare options for August.”