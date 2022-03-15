Poster competition launched by Milton Keynes business to mark British Science Week

A poster competition to mark British Science Week has been launched by Niftylift following the huge success of last year's poster challenge.

This year organisers are inviting students to design a poster depicting Niftylift with a trip to the company, riding in its biggest machine and talking to engineers offered as the prize.

A spokesman for the Milton Keynes business, said: " We want you to design a poster that’s all about Niftylift. So your poster could be about our company, our machines, innovation, technology, engineering, or even better, all those combined. We are looking for something colourful, creative and original, so let your imagination run wild.

Winners of last year's competition visited Niftylift as part of their prize

"Entries should be submitted on a piece of A4 (or A3) paper, as that will give us the overall poster shape that we’re looking for and if you have more than one idea, fantastic, you can enter up to five designs.

"We had such a great response last year and we are hoping for the same again."

To enter students need to include their name, school, age and parent or guardian's contact details. Personal information will only be used for the purpose of the poster competition. All entries will be shown in an online gallery after the winner has been announced.

Posters will be judged on creativity, originality and how well they relate to the Nifty theme.

Niftylift’s poster committee will select a shortlist of 'finalists' which will be announced on Monday, April 4, and on social media channels with a public vote to decide the winner.

The winner will be the design that gets the most ‘likes’.

The competition closes on March 25 with a full list of T&Cs available on the Niftylift website.