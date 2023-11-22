Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at Milton Keynes’ newest primary school received valuable lessons in road safety as part of L&Q Estates’ continued drive to promote safe travel.

Leading land promoter and developer L&Q Estates delivered a talk to pupils at Watling Primary School, on Simmental Way.

The talk – which was led by Principal Designer Marcus Hill and Head of Construction Simon Taylor – formed part of the school’s Road Safety Week and saw L&Q Estates donate beanie hats with torches and reflective wristbands to help children stay safe at night over winter.

From the left, Simon Taylor of L&Q Estates with Vikki Pegg of Watling Primary School and Marcus Hill

Watling Primary School is the third new primary school in the Western Expansion Area and welcomed its first pupils this term.

L&Q Estates is the master developer of the Western Expansion Area, which will create an 850-acre sustainable community on the west side of Milton Keynes.

Marcus Hill said: “We were delighted to join the school’s assembly and help to teach children about why road safety matters, how to recognise risks, and how they can manage their personal safety.

“Our community is hugely important to us which is why we’ve been working with the school to make the school access safer, which has seen traffic speeds reduced along Shetland Drive to 20mph.

“We’ve also finished work on a dedicated safe school route along Shetland Drive which segregates construction traffic away from school traffic.

“We hope the children enjoy using their new road safety equipment on their journeys to and from school.”

Vikki Pegg, Headteacher at Watling Primary School, added: "Our collaborative work with L&Q Estates started well in advance of the school opening and has been an important aspect of our commitment to promoting safe routes to school for our children and families.

“It was wonderful to welcome Marcus and Simon to our Road Safety Awareness assembly and the children of Watling Primary School were delighted to receive their hats and wristbands.