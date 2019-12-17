Primary school tops performance charts for second year running in Milton Keynes

For the second year running, Middleton Primary School has been ranked first for attainment in Milton Keynes by the Department for Education performance tables.

Middleton has also been placed as the eighth highest performing large primary in the country for its Key Stage 2 SATs results.

Headteacher Rachel Roberts said the news was "a fantastic early Christmas present" for the school's staff, governors, pupils and their parents.

She said: “The league tables are a reflection of how hard the children work and their positive attitude to learning. Everyone at Middleton works extremely diligently to ensure that all of our children leave the school at the end of Year 6 equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed at secondary school."

The headteacher added; “A huge thanks must go to the children, parents, carers, staff and governors for their continued efforts, ensuring the school’s success once again.”