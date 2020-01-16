Primary schools to teach pupils how to become mini eco warriers in Milton Keynes

Primary school pupils are being encouraged to become mini Greta Thunbergs and learn how to help the environment.

Following a successful trial with four primary schools, MK Council is rolling its ‘Eco Warriors’ environmental education scheme out across the whole of Milton Keynes.

The scheme encourages pupils in years three to five to learn about recycling and the environment.

Children complete environmentally-themed challenges each term, such as learning about recycling, trying junk modelling or measuring and recording temperatures, to earn reward stickers.

Participating schools also sign a pledge for eco-friendly changes such as installing water butts, introducing reusable plastics and reducing waste. Teachers receive a resources pack including ideas for the activities and information to help children learn about being green. They can then proudly display the Eco Warrior logo at the school.

Councillor Emily Darlington, Cabinet member for public realm said “Children have a special connection to nature, wildlife and the environment around them. Many have been inspired by Greta Thunberg and worry about the impact of climate change.”

The young eco warriers

“Through the Eco Warrior programme, children can make an impact in their school and community. All primary schools now have a chance to participate in this exciting scheme and the children will learn that they can play their part in tackling climate change and making MK the greenest city.”

Mr Robert Mundy, Head Teacher at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Primary School, who took part in the pilot scheme said: “The Eco Warrior scheme has certainly helped to raise awareness and has had a positive impact on our curriculum.”

“Our school has so far planted 75 trees around the field to help the environment and banned the use of cling film and sandwich bags. Every child has now been given a reusable plastic pot - and as a result, the use of cling film and sandwich bags is now down to 90 per cent,” added Mr Mundy.

​The three other pilot schools were: Long Meadow, Newton Leys Primary School and Whitehouse Primary School.

Our photo shows eco warriors from St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Primary School pictured left to right: Roisin O'Loughlin, (deputy executive headteacher), Cllr Emily Darlington, Jenna Greaves, (head of the Eco Committee), Tracey Aldworth, (MKC Deputy Chief Executive) and Robert Mundy, (headteacher).