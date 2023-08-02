Prison governor's journey from teaching to protecting the public at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes

A senior prison officer who left his job in education to work on the frontline at HMP Woodhill is calling on others looking for a rewarding career to consider joining the prison service.

Kenneth Tangie, 51, taught French and English in Cameroon before studying a PHD in educational research at Cambridge University while working with young people with challenging behaviours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However he wanted a more stable career and, after deciding to start a family in Bedford, finishing his PHD and publishing a book, has helped change people’s lives by working with prisoners to break the cycle of crime.

Kenneth Tangie moved to the UK after gaining a scholarship and has climbed the ranks since joining as a prison officer to become one of HMP Woodhill’s governors

Since joining the prison service in 2006, Kenneth, a father of three, has climbed the ranks to become one of HMP Woodhill’s governors. He supports governing Governor Nicola Marfleet by leading day-to-day operations and managing staff to ensure the prison is safe and secure for prisoners and staff.

Kenneth said: “During the last few years of university, I was an educational research assistant on a fixed term contract but I was keen to get into full-time employment and start a family. I also started working in a residential home with young people with complex emotional and behavioural problems between and really enjoyed it, which is where my interest in working with those in the crime cycle began.

“I knew I wanted to work with people where I felt I could break the cycle of crime and help people get on to the straight and narrow. That’s when I spotted an advert for prison officer jobs, so I contacted the Governor at the time, who explained that I had so many transferable skills from my role as a teacher and in the residential home such as working with challenging people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He also explained how communication skills were important because you can often get into difficult conversations with people but my role as a teacher and in a classroom with different behaviours meant I already had the necessary skills.

“I love the job and being able to work with prisoners. I learnt straight away that there were so many opportunities for progression too so I’m so glad I made the career move.”

Officers and other staff at HMP Woodhill help to maintain safety standards on the inside, while also supporting prisoners through their sentence helping them to gain the skills they need to live crime free lives once released. It is a rewarding role where no two days are alike, allowing you to work with a diverse group of prisoners and staff, developing a wide range of both practical and interpersonal skills.

Kenneth added: “You need resilience to be a prison officer and have good conversation skills. It’s a challenging career and it can sometimes be demanding but I always say to new starters not to give up at the first hurdle. We play a key role in turning people’s lives around.

“It’s a rewarding career and you can pick up so many new skills. You can move into lots of different roles such as intelligence, working in workshops, security or becoming a physical education instructor to name a few.”