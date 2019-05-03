Proud schoolkids unveil mosaic for grand opening of playground in Newport Pagnell

Portfields Primary School unveiled new mosaic artwork by their pupils and staff for the opening of new outdoor play equipment last Friday, April 26.

Headteacher Sarah Folkard had the idea before she started in September to produce a lasting piece of artwork to represent her vision for the school.

Top left to right; Mrs Sarah Harper, Cllr Wendy Egan, Headteacher Sarah Folkard

Enlisting artist Sarah Harper, every child and member of staff participated in the creation of the Portfields Mosaic.

Newport Pagnell deputy mayor Cllr Wendy Egan officially opened the event: "It is just wonderful that the school has involved each child and adult to create such a beautiful lasting memory."

Mrs Sarah Folkard said: "The children loved taking part in producing this outstanding piece of artwork. It is beautiful and represents the bright, happy, inclusive and creative place that Portfields is."

In addition to the mosaic, the brand new Trim Trail and Outdoor Gym was opened.

Pupils trying out the new equipment

Mrs Sarah Folkard added: "It is so important that we create an environment that supports the physical and mental health of our children.

"We would like to thank FOPs (Friends of Portfields) who raised the funds – supported by our families and local businesses –to purchase this great addition to our playground.

"The children are really excited to start using them."