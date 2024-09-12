£5.8million music project to offer free lessons to Milton Keynes pupils with SEND or from disadvantaged backgrounds

Milton Keynes pupils with disadvantaged backgrounds or special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) could benefit from a £5.8million project to learn a musical skill.

The government has launched a programme, known as the Music Opportunities Pilot, which offers primary and secondary school pupils free music lessons either to learn an instrument or to sing.

Funded by the government and partners including Young Sounds UK, Arts Council England and Youth Music, the four-year pilot programme aims to inspire the next generation of British musicians across 12 areas including Milton Keynes.

Hester Cockcroft, Chief Executive of Young Sounds UK, said: “Young Sounds Connect is designed to help young people from low-income families lead their own musical learning after whole-class lessons end, connecting them to funding, opportunities and each other, so they can keep on progressing as musicians. 15 years since it was first piloted, we’re delighted to be able to supercharge the programme model over the next four years through the Music Opportunities Pilot.

Eligible children could benefit from free music lessons to unlock their potential. Photo: Derek Truninger/ Unsplash

“Alongside our Curriculum and Assessment Review, the Music Opportunities pilot will help break down the barriers to opportunity by widening access to the arts for more young people across the country.”

Arts Minister Sir Chris Bryant added: "Music should never be the preserve of a privileged few. I want everyone to have a chance to realise their talent regardless of their background.

"This support will help to make sure that every child has access to high-quality creative education, with the opportunity to learn musical skills that may become the foundation of a lifelong passion or a future star of the UK arts scene."

Visit the Arts Council website for more information.