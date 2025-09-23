£6.1m campus expansions at Milton Keynes College nearly complete thanks to council funding

Milton Keynes College has almost finished expanding two campuses using a £6.1 million investment from the city council - with a further £2 million just released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campus developments will bring new classrooms to accommodate a rapid growth in student numbers.

The college has seen an increase of 806 students since the 2022/23 academic year and another rise in 2025/26, with enrolments now reaching over 4,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is boosting capacity at both the Chaffron Way and Bletchley campuses, delivering more than 350 additional teaching spaces, enhanced motor vehicle workshops, state-of-the-art engineering facilities and energy efficiency upgrades, helping to reduce long-term operational costs.

Milton Keynes College has almost completed its £6.1m campus expansions. Photo: Milton Keynes City Council

Councillor Shanika Mahendran, Cabinet Member for Planning and Placemaking, visited the College to see the progress first hand.

Councillor Shanika said: “It’s brilliant to see this investment coming to life, giving our young people high-quality spaces where they can develop their skills.

“Students at Milton Keynes College are studying in the UK’s fastest growing city, and it is great that they are able to experience the benefits of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By using funding from new developments, we’re investing in facilities that make a real difference for the city’s current and future residents.”

The investment has been made possible by the city council collecting money from housebuilders as the city grows.

The money is put towards local infrastructure such as education and healthcare.

The campus developments are one of many projects supported by growth funding across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city council recently invested £15.6 million of developer contributions into cancer and acute care at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Jason Mansell, Chief Operating Officer at Milton Keynes College Group said: “Milton Keynes is growing at an impressive rate, and as a result Milton Keynes College is also growing rapidly. We are here to support our young people with industry-standard facilities, excellent learning spaces and exciting opportunities to learn and expand their horizons for the future.

“This investment from the city council has been invaluable in helping us to meet the growing needs of our communities in Milton Keynes.

“We are very proud of our new facilities and are excited to welcome even more students onto both campuses to take advantage of them”.