Pupils at Milton Keynes primary school create artwork gallery to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The gallery features portraits of influential and historical figures, considered to have made the greatest achievements during the lifetime of The Queen , including Sir Winston Churchill, Alexander Fleming and David Attenborough.

The school’s jubilee gallery of artwork was influenced by the pop art movement. Year five class teacher, Mrs Graham, said: “We know that there are many worthy people missing from our collection but the children have loved creating these portraits and we have tried to create a broad selection of achievers and influencers from across all aspects of modern British and Commonwealth history.