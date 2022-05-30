Pupils at Milton Keynes primary school create artwork gallery to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Pupils at Moorland Primary School in Beanhill have been learning out about influential people to help celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Olga Norford
Monday, 30th May 2022, 10:28 am

The gallery features portraits of influential and historical figures, considered to have made the greatest achievements during the lifetime of The Queen,   including Sir Winston Churchill, Alexander Fleming and David Attenborough.

Other portraits in the Jubilee gallery include Baroness Margaret Thatcher, Sir James Arnot Hamilton, Helen Sherman, Robert 'Bobby' Moore and JK Rowling.

The school’s jubilee gallery of artwork was influenced by the pop art movement. Year five class teacher, Mrs Graham, said: “We know that there are many worthy people missing from our collection but the children have loved creating these portraits and we have tried to create a broad selection of achievers and influencers from across all aspects of modern British and Commonwealth history.    

Pupils at Moorland Primary School proudly display their Jubilee gallery creations

“In light of Milton Keynes having been awarded city status, we are particularly proud to have included Mr Derek John Walker, chief architect, and planner of Milton Keynes.”

Read More

Read More
Milton Keynes Post Office decorated to celebrate Queen's Jubilee
Milton KeynesQueen