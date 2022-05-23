Pupils at Milton Keynes school are poster perfect in time for the Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Pupils from Webber School have been busy creating entries for an art competition to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The ISA Platinum Jubilee Design Challenge encourages pupils to get creative with any art form they choose to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, submitting a design based around the number 70.

A spokesman said: “We had lots of brilliant entries across lots of different art forms including painting, drawing, collage, sculpture and digital art work.

One of the impressive pieces of art created to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

“Mrs Anacootee then selected competition entries from each Key Stage with all the designs to be included in a special Jubilee display. The shortlisted entries will then be on display at the upcoming Jubilee Tea Party.”

Year 5 ICT students have also been working on a vector project with the Queen's Jubilee as the theme.

> An official public celebration to mark the Queen’s Jubilee is to be held at Milton Keynes Rose in Campbell Park on Thursday, June 2.

The highlight of the event, announced by The Parks Trust, will be the ceremonial lighting of the Milton Keynes Beacon, also known as The Light Pyramid, by Vice Lord-Lieutenant Alexander Boswell, with the MK Mayor also be in attendance.

One of the Jubilee posters created by the primary school pupils

Julie Dawes of The Parks Trust said: “Lighting the Milton Keynes Beacon only happens on very special occasions and it’s a truly unmissable sight. The Parks Trust is honoured to play a part in national celebrations to recognise and reflect upon Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.”

The ceremony will be open to the public from 8pm and is suitable for all ages. No pre-booking required