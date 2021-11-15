Pupils at Milton Keynes school launch fundraising project to 'give back to the community'

A primary school in Bletchley has launched two new programmes to 'give back to the community' and to reward pupils with special trips which were not possible during lockdown.

Knowles Primary School Foundation children launched their Big Hearts initiative last week raising £117.6 for MK Hospital by laying a silver penny lane in the playground.

Charlotte Purves, assistant headteacher said: "Our Year 5 children also started a Big Dreams project last week. We paid for each child to go to MK Theatre to watch Gangsta Granny and the children loved it. Next week we are taking Year 4children to Tring Museum to take part in a Bones workshop.

Pupils laying coins in to raise money for MK Hospital

"Our programme of ‘Big Hearts’ and ‘Big Dreams’ provide children with the experiences that build a childhood. Each child gets the chance to experience one ‘Big Hearts’ visit or experience and one ‘Big Dreams’ every year.

She added: "The Big Hearts programme enables pupils to work in the community to support those around us.

"Big Dreams allows children to have access to a range of enriching experiences that are free of charge to parents and so accessible to all. These are trips and visits that build childhood memories and are above and beyond normal trips and visits and not linked to specific learning."

Some of the activities of the Big Hearts project include:

Foundation – Lay a penny road for Milton Keynes Hospital

Year 1 – Christmas cards for the elderly in our local Retirement Home / invite to nativity for mince pie and drinks

Year 2 – Make salt dough decorations for the elderly in our local Retirement Home / invite to nativity for mince pie and drinks

Year 3 – Harvest Play / Food Bank donations

Year 4 – Litter Picking in the Park

Year 5 – Poppy Appeal / Carol singing in a retirement home

Year 6 – Charity Bring & Buy Sale for Age UK / Homeless boxes / Carol singing in a retirement home

Big Dreams

Foundation – The Magic of Christmas – meet Father Christmas

Year 1 – A day in the woods / picnic / walk the dogs / build dens

Year 2 – Go to the beach / picnic on the beach / find a seashell / paddle in the water

Year 3 – Fly a Kite at Dunstable downs / get an ice cream

Year 4 – A visit to the Natural History Museum

Year 5 – See a live show