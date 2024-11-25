Pupils at Sir Herbert Leon Academy are ‘learning well’ and ’achieve the best they can’

Pupils, staff and the community at Sir Herbert Leon School, a Lift School, are delighted to share their latest Ofsted report

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report highlights “how much the school has improved” - Ofsted no longer issues a single grading to schools, however the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management are all graded as ‘good’

Pupils recognise the improvements, noted by inspectors, with students explaining how “the culture has completely changed” and they are “expected to achieve the best they can.” Inspectors highlight that the school's values of “determination, respect, ambition and kindness are evident in pupil’s conduct.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors describe their observations that pupils recognise the “higher standards of behaviour across the school.” This in turn helps students to “enjoy learning and work with focus and purpose”. Ofsted noted the “considerable work to improve the school’s curriculum” which is “broad and ambitious”, meaning that pupils are “learning well”, and “achieving better” than current published examination data suggests.

Pupils with Associate Principal Damian McGeehin from Sir Herbert Leon Academy

Pupils’ positive contribution to the school community is recognised by inspectors at their recent visit, noting opportunities to be in leadership roles or school council, pupils can “put forward their ideas for changes in the school”. The range of trips, clubs and sporting prowess is also recognised, with the school seen to promote “a strong and close community” where pupils are supported by staff and tutors. Inspectors say that pupils “view differences as a strength”, through events like ‘culture week’, with them observing that “this helps friendships to flourish, regardless of background.”

Teachers at Sir Herbert Leon “have secure subject knowledge”, explain new ideas clearly and support pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) “effectively”. They “consistently apply the school’s behaviour routines”, meaning that pupils are supported to “learn well”. Teachers at the school “promote a love of reading” and pupils read a variety of texts regularly, with extra support offered for any pupil struggling.

Emma Jordan, Principal at Sir Herbert Leon Academy said:

“This is a fantastic Ofsted report for our pupils, staff and wider community. I am really proud of all the work we have achieved so far. I am pleased that Ofsted have recognised the considerable improvement we have taken to help ensure our pupils achieve well and are well prepared for life after school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils share their latest Ofsted inspection report

“We want the very best for our students and I’m delighted that we can share this report with the whole community.”

Michael Feely, Secondary Regional Director, Lift Schools said:

“Many congratulations to the whole school community for this wonderful achievement. It is brilliant to read such a positive report about Sir Herbert Leon.”

“Huge thanks must go to the students, staff and families for their tremendous hard work in improving the school. A big thank you to colleagues from across Lift Schools and our Academy Council, and Standards Board for all of their efforts too. Well done to everyone involved.”