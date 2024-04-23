Pupil’s charity pop-up generates support for MK community foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Tuesday 19th March, members of the Foundation's Marketing Team visited the school to express their gratitude and presented the pupils with a certificate as a token of appreciation for their fundraising efforts.

"We are deeply moved by the generosity and initiative shown by the pupils of MK Preparatory School.” expressed Claire, Marketing & Communications Director at MK Community Foundation.

"Their collaborative approach to supporting us highlights the power that collective giving can have, and the importance of giving locally in addressing community needs."

The funds raised by the pupils through their charity pop-up will go into the MK Cost-of-Living Fund, which will support charities and community projects working tirelessly to alleviate the pressures faced by many families and individuals across the city.

"Our children's initiative in running a pop-up shop to raise funds for the local MK Community Foundation is truly heart-warming. The children's service to the community and their entrepreneurial spirit exemplifies the values we strive to instil in all our children. We are incredibly proud of their hard work and the impact they have made." Simon Driver, Headmaster at Milton Keynes Preparatory School

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to the pupils for their dedication to making a difference in Milton Keynes," commented Claire,

"Their contribution will have a lasting impact on our community, and we are proud to have their support."

In response to the pressing need for support, MK Community Foundation is inviting individuals in the community to become a Friend of MK Community Foundation by making a regular donation to the MK Cost-of Living-Fund, where small donations together have a significant impact.

By coming together to support local charities, we can work towards a fairer community for all residents of Milton Keynes.