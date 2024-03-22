“Pupils’ learn that you can be who you want to be" at Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ Two Mile Ash School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a two-day visit to the 680-pupil school for 7-11 year olds, Ofsted inspectors met with children, parents, senior leaders, a range of subject leaders and staff, and representatives of the local governing body and IFtL.

In the report from Ofsted, inspectors noted that “staff carefully develop pupils’ character, helping them to learn to be confident and compassionate citizens” and that “the provision for pupils’ personal development is exceptional”. With regards to ambitious opportunities the school provides for learners and staff, inspectors also reported that:

“Leaders work together and are ambitious for all the pupils”

“Staff benefit from a range of expert training and networking across the Trust (IFtL) and beyond” which “supports staff in acquiring very secure subject knowledge”

“Pupils study a highly ambitious and aspirational curriculum” which “exceeds the national curriculum in many areas”

A proud moment for TMA school

Headteacher Lucy Eldridge said, “This achievement is a testament to the dedication, hard work and commitment of our whole school community – the children, the teachers, support staff, governors and parents. It reflects the collective effort and passion we all share to provide the highest quality education, opportunities and a nurturing environment where every child can flourish and succeed. I am immensely proud of the outcome and as we celebrate this achievement, we remain fully committed to continuing to build on this success”.

The chair of the Local Governing Body, James Blackhurst added “As a Local Governing Body we are extremely proud of everything that our children achieve in their academic and personal development here at Two Mile Ash. This wouldn’t happen without the dedication of the staff at the school. We know they all work hard to achieve this and are so pleased this has also been recognised with the grading from the OFSTED team”.

Sarah Bennett, the Chief Executive Officer of IFtL added; "The pupils, families and all colleagues at the school can be proud of their dedication and hard work. The school's values and ethos have enabled it to create a broad, balanced, rich and vibrant curriculum to excite and motivate the pupils, fostering their development as confident, independent and enthusiastic lifelong learners".