Pupils ‘passionate about learning’ praised in 'good' Ofsted rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christ the Sower CE Primary School has achieved its 'good' rating at its Ofsted inspection published this week. Inspectors noted that “pupils enjoy being part of a positive and inclusive school community” and, as a result, “achieve well”. Headteacher Mel Nugent said she was overjoyed that the inspectors had recognised that the school had established “an ambitious and well-considered curriculum”. She noted, ‘The school community is so happy that the hard work of our staff and pupils has been so richly rewarded with this judgement. It is great that our surrounding communities now have the choice of an effective school on their doorsteps”.

The report commended the improvements in the school's teaching of early reading and mathematics and the inclusive ethos that effectively supports pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities. Ofsted saw how, because of the carefully planned personal development programme, pupils develop “high aspirations for future careers and achievements”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Staff, governors and pupils at a Milton Keynes primary school are celebrating that Ofsted inspectors found the school to have pupils who “appreciate how the school rewards their achievements and celebrates their efforts”. The report also noted pupils “behave well and know that adults take concerns seriously” and that this helps “pupils to feel safe and cared for”.

Christ the Sower receives GOOD Ofsted grading

The school's range of additional activities was also praised, as it “prioritises pupils’ personal development”, which the report noted helped pupils "benefit from varied and rich experiences”.

Christ the Sower’s co-chairs of governors, Janet Hatfield and Ruth Harley, said they were "very proud" and praised everyone involved for helping achieve such a superb report. They said: "We would like to thank the staff, parents, governors, Trust officers and most of all the pupils for helping us to make Christ the Sower such a wonderful, nurturing place to learn”.

They noted, “The report reflects all the hard work everyone has put into the school. The children attending CtS have a wonderful opportunity to learn and grow in a safe and exciting setting with a stimulating curriculum."