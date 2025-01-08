Radcliffe School leads the way in Milton Keynes’ solar revolution

Solar education day classroom workshop at Radcliffe School, Wolverton, MK

Radcliffe School in Wolverton has taken a major step toward sustainability and educational innovation by becoming the first school to join Milton Keynes Community Energy’s (MKCE) new “1 MW Solar for MK Schools” campaign in partnership with Solar for Schools.

In October 2024, the school welcomed the installation of 112 solar panels, bringing 50 kWp of solar capacity to their campus. The system is expected to supply 45,000 kWhs of solar electricity annually, saving the school on energy costs and cutting carbon emissions.

Jason Falkner, Business Manager at Radcliffe School remarked:

“With such a wide market of solar providers, finding the right one to work with can be incredibly difficult. That’s why this partnership between Milton Keynes Community Energy and Solar for Schools is a game changer for MK schools. Working with them has been straightforward, and the benefits are remarkable. With their help, we’re not only reducing our operational costs but also giving our students a unique opportunity to engage with renewable energy in a meaningful way - one that directly benefits our local community.”

Chris Curtis MP for Milton Keynes North and Cabinet Member for Economy, Sustainability and Innovation at Milton Keynes City Council, Shanika Mahendran, share their enthusiasm for the "1MW Solar for MK Schools" campaign at Radcliffe School

Empowering Students Through Solar Education

A Solar Education Day was held on 19 December 2024 for Year 7 and 8 students and the school’s Student Voice group to explore renewable energy concepts through interactive discussion and workshops. In addition to the hands-on learning led by Solar for Schools to connect curriculum subjects to the solar on the roof, students also discussed the benefits of community-owned energy and career opportunities in the renewable energy industry.

Winnie, a Year 8 student remarked: “It’s cool to learn how the sun’s energy is powering my school. We’re changing the world!”

To celebrate the school’s milestone, MP for Milton Keynes North, Chris Curtis, Cabinet Member for Economy, Sustainability and Innovation at Milton Keynes City Council, Shanika Mahendran, and two new Milton Keynes Community Energy directors, Alex Hansford and Alex Poppleton, joined a meeting with the Student Council toward the end of the school day to share their enthusiasm for the project.

A Partnership for Sustainability and Savings

Under the programme, schools only pay for the electricity they use at lower than market prices, ensuring long-term cost stability.

Paula Lawson, Head Teacher at Radcliffe School commented:

“We would never have been able to purchase and install solar panels on our own. It has been invaluable for us to work with MK Community Energy to be able to deliver this. Head teachers across Milton Keynes need to know about this opportunity!”

Jane Grindey, Co-founder and Director of Milton Keynes Community Energy said:

"Radcliffe School is leading by example, showing how renewable energy can be a win-win for both schools and the community. It’s been a pleasure working with the school and to see their teachers' and students’ pride in taking meaningful steps toward environmental stewardship and community engagement.”

A Call to Action for MK Schools

Radcliffe School is the first Milton Keynes school to embrace community-owned solar energy and benefit from this campaign. Appreciating the legacy of this investment, Harry Foster-Smith, Assistant Head Teacher and STEM Lead at Radcliffe School said:

“This morning, we had 400 young people captivated by something that may have seemed abstract at the start of the day but now holds real meaning for them… The impact is incredible. Those 400 students, along with an additional 50 who participated in focused workshops, are now more informed and inspired. Our Student Voice group is actively collaborating with other schools, ready to carry these messages forward… This is not just about us transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy. It’s about creating a profound shift in mindset. That’s the transformation we’re fostering here. What’s happened today is truly powerful.”

Milton Keynes schools are invited to join the “1 MW Solar for MK Schools” initiative.

For more information, visit mkcommunityenergy.co.uk/1mw-mk-schools/