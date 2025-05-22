RANKED: The best and worst secondary schools in Milton Keynes, according to league tables

A dozen state secondary schools in MK have been ranked according to students’ achievements.

The list, which does not include special schools or private schools, has been compiled from the government’s ‘compare school and college performance’ webpages.

It focuses only on last year’s grades, and does not take into account other achievements or pastoral care, which is covered instead by Ofsted.

And it lists the number of pupils in each school taking the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) and the number achieving Grade 5 or above in Maths or English GCSE. It also states what percentage of pupils achieved a top Grade 8 in their exams.

Several secondary schools in MK are performing at above the average levels

In MK, 10 of the secondary schools listed are academies and only two are grant-maintained by the local council.

Top of the list is Denbigh School in Shenley Church End. This academy is deemed to perform 0.3% above the national average with 72% of pupils entering EBacc, and 64.4% attaining Grade 5 or above in Maths and English. 55.6% got Grade 8.

Second is Oakgrove academy, which performs at 0.19% above average. Here, 45.4% took EBacc, 61.5% got Grade 5 or above in Maths and English and 52.5% achieved Grade 8.

Number three is The Hazeley Academy. Performingat 0.08% above average, it saw 60% enter EBacc, 56% gaining Grade 5 or above and 49.1% gaining Grade 8.

Next is Ousedale School in Newport Pagnell, another academy, and deemed to be 0.05% above average. EBacc was not so popular here, with 15.3% opting for it. But 47.1% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above and 46.9% getting a Grade 8.

Fifth is St Paul’s Catholic School at Leadenhall, which is grant maintained rather than an academy. It performs at 0.03% above average and had 86% of students enter EBacc. 44% achieved Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GSCE and 47% achieved Grade 8.

Next is Walton High, another academy. Performing at 0.02% above average, it saw 27.6% take EBacc, 45.8% achieve Grade 5 or above and 46.9% got Grade 8.

Number seven is Kents Hill Park school, which is an academy and also an ‘all through school’, taking pupils from nursery right through until A-levels. The performance here was judged fractionally below average (0.08%). 15.6% entered EBacc, 46.9 were awarded Grade 5 or above in the key GCSEs and 44.6% were marked at a Grade 8.

In eighth place is Lord Grey academy at Bletchley, again very slightly below average (0.1%). Some 23.6% sat EBacc while 42.1% got Grade 5 or more and 43% a Grade 8.

Shenley Brook End School was deemed to perform at 0.25% below average. Here, 16.1% sat EBacc, 45.4 were marked Grade 5 or above and 46.8% achieved a Grade 8.

The Milton Keynes Academy at Leadenhall saw 35.8% get a Grade 8 and 23.6% with Grade 5 or above. Some 31.4% sat EBacc. This meant school was performing at 0.62% below average.

Number 11 is Radcliffe School in Wolverton, the only other council-run school on the list. This former grammar school saw a high 82.6% enter EBacc, but only 35.5% got Grade 5 or above at GSCE English and Maths and 39.5% achieved a Grade 8, meaning the school stands at 0.62% below average.

Stantonbury School was judged to perform at 0.89% below average, with 35.5% graining Grade 5 or above and 38.8% a Grade 8.

Last on the list is Sir Herbert Leon academy in Bletchley. This performed at 1.02% below average, with 37.7% or Grade 5 and above and 36.3% with a Grade 8.

Glebe Farm School was not on the list as it has not been open long enough for data to be analysed.