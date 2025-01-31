Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A record number of fines have been issued to Milton Keynes parents for allowing their kids to skip school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from the Department for Education shows that 2,701 penalty notices were issued in the city for unauthorised absence in the past academic year.

This is a 15 per cent rise on 2022-2023, when 2,351 penalty notices were issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of notices issued in the previous academic year, 2,619 were issued for unauthorised holidays.

A record number of fines have been issued to parents across Milton Keynes for taking their children out of school during term time

In September 2024, school absence fines were increased from £60 to £80, with the punishment increased to £160 if a parent receives a second fine for the same child within a three-year period.

Of the penalty notices resolved in Milton Keynes, 2,172 were paid while 470 were withdrawn before prosecution.

Nationally, 487,344 penalty notices were issued for unauthorised absences in 2023-2024, up 22 per cent from the year before, and the highest figure since data started being collected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the fines nationally, 91 per cent were for unauthorised holidays.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "School leaders take no pleasure in parents being fined, but must have clear, consistent policies in place that emphasise the importance of attendance.

"We can understand why some parents want to take holidays at other times of year as this may be the only way it is affordable, even with the threat of a fine.

"However, we must do something to reverse the trend of a growing number of pupils missing out on a week or more of school."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Di’Iasio said missing school damaged pupils’ education, and was disruptive for classes and teachers.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson added: "We need a national effort to tackle the epidemic of school absence so we can give children the best start in life - with Government, schools and parents all playing their part."

"This Government will do everything in its power to tackle the problem but behaviour like term-time holidays cannot be changed with support alone - which is why fines have a vital place in our system, so everyone is held accountable for ensuring our children are in school."