Record number of students staying at home while studying at university

There are now more commuter students in the UK – students who continue to live at home while studying, rather than relocating to attend university.

UCAS found that 30 per cent of students who applied to start their degree in the 2024-2025 academic year said they would be living at home rather than in student accommodation.

The University of Buckingham continues to attract commuter students from Buckingham and the surrounding counties of Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire, Bedfordshire, and Hertfordshire. They join a diverse student community and can develop their ideas and passions in a supportive environment, with small-group teaching.

Back in 1983, Buckingham became the first university to introduce two-year degrees, with a commitment to saving students time and money, particularly on living costs – students typically pay for two years of accommodation rather than three. These shorter degrees receive interest from those exploring their university options, and Buckingham welcomes people to find out more at their Open Day events, held throughout the year.

Ryan Brooks, BSc Psychology graduate

Buckingham offers the greatest breadth of two-year degrees of any university in the UK, with many students combining them with foundation or postgraduate study to finish in just three years. Other students use the extra year to begin their career, volunteer, or travel the world. Students still experience induction and Freshers’ Week, and high-quality small-group teaching.

Recent BSc Psychology graduate, Ryan Brooks, aged 29, lives in the local area and commuted to the University whilst he was a student. Having worked in the IT industry for several years, Ryan made the decision to return to studying, and chose Buckingham:

“I’m incredibly grateful to have studied at Buckingham, and not simply because it is nearby. Several things stand out: firstly, the two-year degree is undeniably attractive to a huge number of students. Being a mature student, the prospect of earning a degree faster than usual was very appealing. Also, the small-group tutorials were a huge selling point. Every lecturer knows you by name, you meet with them weekly with just a small number of other students to discuss the modules, and they run an open-door policy if you ever have questions or queries, which fosters a strong sense of connection between students and staff.

The two-year degree is quite intense. However, it’s very enjoyable, the workload is manageable, and there is a lot of support throughout the entire process.”

Life after graduation

Ryan now works as a Behaviour Support Professional, providing therapeutic support to children and young people. Alongside this, He is an Honorary Research Assistant at Buckingham.

When asked what he would say to someone considering studying at Buckingham, he explained, “I would say go for it! Buckingham is not like other universities. It is smaller, more student-oriented, and there is a sense of energy for studying that I have not seen elsewhere.”

Buckingham opens its doors on 18 October

The next Open Day is on 18 October, and anyone who is exploring their university options will be welcomed to explore Buckingham’s riverside campus, check out the accommodation, hear from the Students’ Union, and ask students and staff questions about living and studying at the university.

