Report shows 18,206 people studied with Milton Keynes College Group in last academic year

MK College Group launched its first Impact Report to share the progress of its vision to ‘Build Fairer Futures and recognise the valuable work of its community partners.

The Group launched its vision last July, setting out its five-year strategy with a key aim ‘to promote and live equality, fairness, diversity, and inclusion’ with the report showing the actions the Group has taken.

The Report was launched at the College’s Brasserie, with guests including the Mayor of Milton Keynes Mohammed Khan and representatives from community groups and local employers.

Dr Julie Mills, MK College group principal and chief executive pictured with Milton Keynes mayor Cllr Mohammed Khan

The Report features the data and stories of impact delivered across the Group, from addressing the skills and talent shortage, to tackling poverty, supporting its learners through the pandemic via online delivery, tackling the digital divide and mental health crisis.

Dr Julie Mills, Group Principal and CEO, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the work our students and staff do to make a positive impact in our local communities, as part of our vision to build Fairer Futures in Milton Keynes and beyond.

"But, of course, one organisation in isolation can only do so much – we’re so grateful to all of the partner businesses, community groups and individuals we work with.

“Our communities deliver incredible work every day and we wanted to recognise the difference their efforts had on the 18,206 learners during the last academic year. But also, to celebrate the impact of what they do for the wider community, particularly for underrepresented groups or people from lower-income backgrounds.

“Our first report acts as a stepping stone on which to build and make progress; we know we are doing some things well but there are other areas where we need to do more, such as attracting a more diverse workforce. And, by making a start at measuring the impact of what we do, it now gives us a benchmark to exceed and create even more positive change.”