Researcher at university near Milton Keynes and Bedford aims to break paper plane flight record

Dr Yicheng Sun, 32, has already seen his paper-folded aircraft break the UK record for distance travelled with a 48m journey recorded – and now intends to fight it out with world competitors for the global title.

The Red Bull Paper Wings final takes place at their Salzburg base on May 13 and May 14.

Yicheng, who won the first paper plane event he entered as an undergraduate in China and has already beaten all his peers in Cranfield University’s own competition, is spending the next few days tweaking the design of his aircraft.

Dr Yicheng Sun, a research fellow in Aerospace Vehicle Design at Cranfield University, will attempt to set a world record for paper plane flight

Red Bull rules stipulate competitors can only construct planes out of one piece of A4 paper, which must not weigh more than 100 grams. The sheet can only be modified by folding – with no ripping, gluing, cutting, stapling or ballasting allowed.

Said Yicheng: “I can’t share the exact design for obvious reasons,” he said.

“But there are many things you can consider when thinking about how best to make a paper plane. For example, I ensure the folds on my plane are exactly symmetrical, and I also ensure the quality of the folds by using items to compress the paper further.

“I think because of my background in aerodynamics, I’m always thinking about how to modify the design – whether that be to make it more stable, or to stop the plane from spinning.

“A lot of it too depends on your technique, and how you fly it. For example, I am looking at the art of javelin throwing, and how best to adapt that when it comes to paper planes.”

Yicheng, who said it takes about 15 minutes to make his paper plane once he knows the specifics of the design, added: “I originally got into throwing paper planes competitively after my friends saw the Red Bull Paper Wings event advertised and said I should enter it. I thought why not.

“I’m really hopeful of fighting for the world record – my plane can now reach about 60 metres.”