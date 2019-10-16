Revealed: List of 29 schools being underfunded in Milton Keynes

A staggering 29 schools in Milton Keynes are being underfunded by anything up to £250 per pupil for the current school year, the MK Citizen can reveal.

The Department for Education this week released a House of Commons briefing paper which shows a large number of schools in MK are now receiving less than the National Funding Formula.

This formula should equate to £3,750 per pupil in primary schools and £5,000 per pupil in secondary schools.

But the figures for MK for 2019/20 showed 29 schools were falling short. Some 24 of these are primary schools.

The remaining five are large secondary schools, namely Ousedale, Shenley Brook End, The Hazeley Academy and Walton High.

Denbigh, Shenley Brook End and Hazeley were each £200 per pupil short, while Walton High and Ousedale received £4,931 and £4,846 respectively.

The list of 'underfunded' primary schools is: Middleton Primary School, Monkston Primary, Olney Middle School, Tickford Park Primary, Portfields Primary, Olney Infant Academy, Green Park School, Cedars Primary, Willen Primary, Hanslope Primary, Giffard Park Primary, Loughton School, Two Mile Ash School. Heronsgate School, Priory Rise School, Caroline Haslett Primary, Oxley Park Academy, Long Meadow school, Gilesbrook Primary. Emerson Valley School, St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Primary, Rickley Park Primary, Wavendon Gate School and Christ the Sower Ecumenical Primary.

Loughton and Two Mile Ash received the lowest per pupil rates of £3,500 – an annual deficit of £250 per child.

The National Funding Formula calculates notional funding allocations for schools based on pupil numbers, and various pupil and school characteristics. It is administered by local authorities.

But the good news is that the government had promised to improve the funding next year.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has vowed that in 2020/21 every secondary school will receive a minimum of £5,000 per pupil and every primary school will be able to receive a minimum of £4,000.