Revealed: The 10 best performing primary schools in Milton Keynes

The best performing primary schools in Milton Keynes have been revealed in a government publication.

Performance figures are listed each year after all children are assessed at the end of year 6, just before they move to secondary school.

The latest figures show 61% of children across England reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths at the end of the last academic year.

In Milton Keynes this figure was 60%.

Girls continue to outperform boys at the expected standard in all subjects except maths, where boys outperformed girls by 1 percentage point.

But which schools in Milton Keynes performed the best? We rank the top 10 below.

1. Caroline Haslett Primary School Shenley Lodge is in first place is Caroline Haslett Primary School. Here, some 92% of pupils at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

2. Middleton Primary School comes in second place with the score of 87%.

3. Third place goes to a tiny village school – Haversham School – where 86% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

4. Bishop Parker Catholic School in Bletchley and Whitehouse Primary School. Just missing out on the top three these schools shared the score of 80% of pupils meeting the required standard.

6. Two Mile Ash School, and The Premier Academy in Bletchley are in joint sixth place. The expected standard was met by 78% of pupils in both of these.

8. Oakgrove School, and Glebe Farm School. With 75% of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, these two schools came in joint eighth place.

10. Brooklands Farm Primary School rounded out the top 10 with 74% of its pupils meeting the required standard in reading, writing and maths.

Nationally, around a third (31.1%) of pupils at the end of key stage 2 did not meet the expected standard in reading, writing and maths (combined) following assessment. Another 8.3% of pupils were not assessed in all three of the individual subjects.

Some 40.6% of disadvantaged pupils did not meet the expected standard in reading, writing and maths following assessment. This compares to 26.9% of non disadvantaged pupils.