Romans Field School celebrates Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey

On Monday 11th March 2024, children from our school joined the distinguished gathering to celebrate the rich diversity and unity of the Commonwealth nations. This remarkable event, which has been held since 1972, brought together people from all walks of life to honour the shared values and cultures of the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth, an association of fifty-four member states with a staggering population of 2.4 billion citizens, represents nearly a third of the world's population. Spanning across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe, and the Pacific, these nations showcase a remarkable tapestry of traditions, histories, and perspectives. From the largest to the smallest, the richest to the poorest, the Commonwealth nations truly embody the vastness of our global community.

Steve Tysom, Head of School at Romans Field, expressed his excitement and gratitude, stating, "This was a real opportunity to be a part of a prestigious event. The Commonwealth Day Service highlighted the importance of fostering connections and understanding among nations. Our children were truly fortunate to witness history in the making."

The children of Romans Field School were selected to attend the service through a successful ticket ballot, making this event even more special for our school community. Our children really enjoyed the experience and stated:

“Seeing the Royal Family was awesome, being on the television and being in such historical place.”

"The Queen walked straight past me! We enjoyed the singing, and I liked listening to the trumpets and African drummers. It was an excellent and exciting day!"

"I was so happy when I saw the cars with the presidents, celebrities, politicians and the Royal family. My mum and dad were so proud of me and were trying to spot me on TV".

The Commonwealth Day Service was broadcast on the BBC, allowing people from all corners of the world to witness the grandeur and significance of this occasion. The service featured inspiring speeches, captivating performances, and heartfelt prayers, all reflecting the unity and strength that the Commonwealth stands for.

As we reflect on this momentous day, Romans Field School would like to express our gratitude to the organisers of the Commonwealth Day Service for providing our students with such a remarkable experience. It is through events like these that our young learners gain a deeper understanding of the world and develop a sense of global citizenship.

We are immensely proud of our students who represented Romans Field School with grace and enthusiasm at this prestigious gathering. Their presence at the Commonwealth Day Service serves as a testament to the inclusive and diverse education we strive to provide at our school.

Romans Field School would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the local community for their unwavering support and encouragement. Together, we continue to nurture and empower the leaders of tomorrow.