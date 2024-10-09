School children enjoy literary workshops and book signings with amazing authors at Thornton College
Visiting schools included Thornborough Infant, Swallowfield Primary, St Gregory’s Catholic School, St Monica’s Catholic School, St Pauls Secondary School and Oakgrove Secondary. Students enjoyed a day of literary joy!
Reflecting on the day author Bex Hogan said, “What an engaged and enthusiastic group of kids that were a delight to talk with. I think it is wonderful to bring in and include so many children from the area of MK who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to hear an author. An incredible experience!”.
Following his workshop author Adam Connors said the MK Schools Lit Fest was “a beautiful event at a beautiful school with incredibly engaging and intelligent students”.
Author Imogen Robertson said, “I am delighted to meet all the students and excited to be part of such a fun day”.
Students genuinely enjoyed meeting authors, asking lots of questions and of course getting books and bookmarks signed!
Dr Shaw, Head Teacher at Thornton College said “WOW what an incredible day. It has been a genuine joy to welcome students and teachers from other schools to Thornton. Having met all the authors at lunchtime and listened to students who have attended workshops I am in no doubt that today will have inspired future writers, editors and authors!”.
This inaugural Mk Schools Lit Fest has been an outcome of partnership and collaboration - working with the MK Lit Fest team, authors, publishers, Waterstones and Thornton College; a day which everyone involved hopes will become an annual event.
