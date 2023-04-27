Schools across Milton Keynes are set to receive a funding boost worth a total of £8,484,278 boost from the government.

A typical primary school will receive approximately an extra £35,000 and a typical secondary school will be given £200,000.

The move is part of an additional £2 billion investment by the government and it means 2024–25 will be the highest spending year in history for schools.

Schools will receive their first payment by 10 May 2023 and will be able to choose how best to invest the extra funding. Some is expected to pay for teacher salary uplifts and teaching assistants.

The remainder of the £2 billion funding boost will be used to increase Pupil Premium funding rates, which are rising by 5% in 2023–24. This extra funding will support disadvantaged pupils, local authorities’ high needs budgets, and special schools, making sure every child with special educational needs and disabilities receives the support and high quality education they deserve.

The move has delighted local MPs Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart .

Mr Stewart, the MP for Milton Keynes South, said: “I am committed to delivering on our community’s priorities, including investing in a high quality schools to support young people to reach their full potential, particularly those who face challenges or who need extra support.”

“That is why I welcome £5,120,583 in extra funding for schools in my constituency from the Conservative Government, as part of £2 billion in extra school funding this year and next across England, delivering the highest real terms spending on schools in history.

“We are delivering on our commitment to provide a world-class education and deliver opportunity for all – wherever they come from and whatever their background.”

Mr Everitt, the MP for Milton Keynes North, said: "Every child in Milton Keynes, no matter what their background, deserves a world class education and we have some fantastic schools all across the city so I'm delighted they will be receiving more than £8 million in extra funding.