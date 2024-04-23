Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The partnership between Senploy and The Denbigh Alliance, signifies a collaborative effort to enhance recruitment within the SEND sector.

Senploy will use its expertise to help The Denbigh Alliance find teachers suited for the SEND sector, focusing on individuals passionate about supporting students with special needs.

For The Denbigh Alliance, an accomplished and growing multi-academy trust that is boosting efforts to support its diverse study body by ensuring it’s providing tailored support for SEND pupils, this new partnership means it has access to a pool of candidates aligned with its vision and ethos, ensuring it is getting the best possible education for its SEND students.

Amy Allen, founder and managing director of Senploy, explains more about the partnership with the new client: “SEND staffing has always been challenging, but finding the right people can make all the difference. Unlike other job boards, Senploy offers sector-specific expertise to attract like-minded individuals with a shared interest and common goal.

“Senploy will be supporting The Denbigh Alliance in finding the best teachers who are suitable for working in the SEND sector. We understand the key to filling SEND vacancies with long-lasting, hard-working team members comes down to reaching people who understand and feel passionately about the industry and the people they support.”

Sophie Roberts, recruitment coordinator at The Denbigh Alliance, added:

“We've partnered with Senploy to elevate our recruitment efforts for our associate staff vacancies across The Denbigh Alliance. Our aim is to attract a dynamic pool of candidates who are not only highly skilled but also harbour a genuine passion for championing the diverse needs of our students. We're excited to see what this journey brings and look forward to welcoming individuals who bring talent, empathy and dedication to our team.”

Senploy was designed to give the SEND sector a much-needed boost, allowing job seekers to find the exact type of work they're looking for while also giving employers the chance to connect with their ideal candidates.