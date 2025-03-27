Shenley Brook End triumphs again in U13 boys County Cup Final
The two sides clashed once more in a thrilling encounter last week, with the match proving to be as gripping and competitive as ever.
The road to the final had been a tough one for Shenley Brook End, who faced off against last year's champions and runners-up on their journey to the final. Despite the daunting opposition, the team held their ground and displayed tremendous resilience and determination, setting the stage for an unforgettable final.
In a match that saw both sides battle fiercely, the game ended 1-1 after normal time, leaving a penalty shoot-out to decide the winner. Shenley Brook End held their nerve when it mattered most, triumphing 4-2 in the shootout to secure the trophy once again. Jenson, Alfie H, Harry W and Harry G scoring for SBE.
The standout player of the match was undoubtedly goalkeeper Eliott, who produced a stellar performance throughout the game, making several crucial saves to keep his team in the contest. His composure under pressure was on full display during the penalty shoot-out, where he saved two penalties, earning him the well-deserved Man of the Match award.
Coach and Teacher Mr Hoskin would like to congratulate his players on such a fantastic achievement and thank the students and parents who came to support the team. We are looking forward to trying to retain it next season!
Team: Elliot, Josh, Shepherd, Francesco, Harry, Alfie, Alfie, Jenson, Ethan, Harris, Marley, Dominic Nate, Brody, Harry, Jeremy.