Shenley Brook End triumphs again in U13 boys County Cup Final

Captain Alfie lifting the Trophy

In a remarkable twist of fate, Shenley Brook End School has secured their second U13 Boys County Cup win in a decade, repeating their victory over John Hampden Grammar School, who they defeated in the final 10 years ago.

The two sides clashed once more in a thrilling encounter last week, with the match proving to be as gripping and competitive as ever.

The road to the final had been a tough one for Shenley Brook End, who faced off against last year's champions and runners-up on their journey to the final. Despite the daunting opposition, the team held their ground and displayed tremendous resilience and determination, setting the stage for an unforgettable final.

In a match that saw both sides battle fiercely, the game ended 1-1 after normal time, leaving a penalty shoot-out to decide the winner. Shenley Brook End held their nerve when it mattered most, triumphing 4-2 in the shootout to secure the trophy once again. Jenson, Alfie H, Harry W and Harry G scoring for SBE.

Goalscorer Harris celebrating his equaliser

The standout player of the match was undoubtedly goalkeeper Eliott, who produced a stellar performance throughout the game, making several crucial saves to keep his team in the contest. His composure under pressure was on full display during the penalty shoot-out, where he saved two penalties, earning him the well-deserved Man of the Match award.

Coach and Teacher Mr Hoskin would like to congratulate his players on such a fantastic achievement and thank the students and parents who came to support the team. We are looking forward to trying to retain it next season!

Team: Elliot, Josh, Shepherd, Francesco, Harry, Alfie, Alfie, Jenson, Ethan, Harris, Marley, Dominic Nate, Brody, Harry, Jeremy.