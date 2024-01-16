Shepherdswell Academy celebrates Good Ofsted rating

Shepherdswell Academy in Milton Keynes is celebrating following its recent Ofsted inspection which found the #EMATter school to be Good overall and Outstanding in the personal development category.

Following their inspection at the end of November, Ofsted inspectors have published a glowing report today (16th January) detailing their inspection of the school.

The inspection team acknowledged that Shepherdswell is a truly inclusive school where pupils ‘treat each other with tolerance, kindness and respect and recognise their part in creating a positive community and are proud of their school’, including those who access the specialist SEND provision, Aspen. The report also shared that pupils’ knowledge of other cultures, faiths and religions is exceptional.

Inspectors stated that there is ‘a sense of kindness and care that emanates through the school atmosphere’, identifying that ‘staff deeply care about the education offered’ and highlights ‘the detailed and ambition curriculum that carefully considers what pupils should learn right from the early years’, noting that the school works collaboratively with East Midlands Academy Trust to provide a detailed, inclusive and highly ambitious curriculum.

Executive Headteacher for Shepherdswell Academy Ruth Ryan and Head of School Ellen Williams said: “We are both extremely proud of the outcome of this inspection and are pleased that Ofsted has recognised everything that makes Shepherdswell Academy such a wonderful school, where pupils thrive and develop both academically and emotionally in a diverse nurturing and inclusive environment.

"This strong outcome celebrates our amazing children, staff, parents and the wider community and celebrates our ongoing commitment to providing the best education based on our ethos, cores values and our belief that all the children are at the heart of everything they do.”