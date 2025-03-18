Shimadzu celebrates 150th anniversary with educational outreach at Watling Academy during British Science Week

Shimadzu, a global leader in analytical and measuring instruments, proudly celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. As part of the commemorative events, Shimadzu staff engaged with students at one of Milton Keynes' newest secondary schools, Watling Academy, during British Science Week on March 13th. This outreach day aimed to inspire the next generation to explore careers in science.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day began with a short film created by a film student from Milton Keynes College. The film is titled "Science in Every Corner: Inspiring Future Innovators," promotes diversity in science and encouraged students to consider various industries and future careers in analytical science – for example food and beverages, environmental, healthcare, forensics, cosmetics and fragrance, water quality, clean energy or transportation. Throughout the day, Shimadzu staff conducted a series of interactive workshops designed to engage students in practical scientific inquiry.

In these workshops, students were challenged to identify the culprit of a simulated crime from a lineup of possible suspects. Through a series of experiments and a process of elimination, they applied analytical science techniques to solve the mystery, gaining hands-on experience and insight into the field of analytical science.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This initiative is a testament to Shimadzu's long-standing commitment to education and innovation. Since its founding in 1875 by Genzo Shimadzu Sr., the company has continually advanced science and technology, from manufacturing physics and chemistry instruments to pioneering medical X-ray systems and analytical instruments. Guided by the vision of its founder, Shimadzu has consistently aimed to meet the evolving needs of society.

Students analysed different pen inks using chromatography

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 150th anniversary by giving back to the community and inspiring young minds," said Stuart Phillips, UK Managing Director at Shimadzu. "Education has always been at the heart of our mission, and we are excited to support the next generation of scientists and innovators."

The outreach day at Watling Academy is part of Shimadzu's broader efforts to promote STEM education and foster a diverse and inclusive scientific community. By engaging students in real-world applications of science, Shimadzu hopes to ignite their curiosity and passion for the field.

For more information about Shimadzu's 150th-anniversary celebrations and its commitment to education, please visit www.shimadzu.co.uk/150-years.html