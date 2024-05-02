Sir Herbert Leon School champions teenage relationship advice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The "Teenage Relationship Abuse Programme" (TRAP) was developed to address the rising numbers of young people identified as being vulnerable to relationship abuse and its profound impact on the mental health and wellbeing of young individuals.

"Escape the Trap" is designed to empower those between the ages of 13 and 25, regardless of how they identify, to recognise abusive behaviours and understand the impact on their mental health and emotional wellbeing. The sessions encourage participants to reflect on their expectations of relationships, helping them shape healthy perspectives on what they desire in a partner and the kind of partner they aspire to be.

One young person from Sir Herbert Leon School who took part in the initiative said:

The session help teenagers to recognise unhealthy relationships

"The program was excellent; I wish I had known about this when I was younger."

Paul Read, Assistant Principal and Pastoral Lead at Sir Herbert Leon School said:

“This is crucial information for our students and has been really successful. It really helps to give the girls a sense of empowerment, resilience and self-assurance, which are all essential life skills.

I’m so pleased that they are learning such valuable lessons with us”

The programme aims to break the cycle of teenage relationship abuse by contributing to the overall wellbeing of young people. ‘Escape the Trap’ is aimed at girls, with boys at the school taking part in a similar scheme called the ‘Reach’ programme.

As a result of the success of ‘Escape the Trap’, Sir Herbert Leon has now linked with the ‘White Ribbon Campaign’ to become the first school in the region to be an associate member of the campaign. White ribbon is the UK’s leading charity engaging men and boys to end violence against women and girls. The school will again be taking part in White Ribbon week in November.