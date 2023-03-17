A new roof has not stopped a new Milton Keynes primary school reaching for the sky.

After the completion of its new roof, work is continuing at Watling Primary School to create a large activity hall, 18 classrooms and open plan indoor and outdoor spaces for children.

The new school – which will be run by Denbigh Alliance Multi Academy Trust - is located near Calverton Lane and is the latest primary school addition in the Western Expansion Area of Milton Keynes, where thousands of new homes are being built. It is expected to open in September and will cater for up to 630 pupils. The development includes community sports facilities and a nursery.

The sky's the limit - headteacher Vikki Pegg and Cllr Zoe Nolan.

Constructed by Willmott Dixon, the school has a range of features to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and save money. This includes intelligent heating controls that react to weather patterns, solar panels and air source heat pumps which absorb energy from the outside air.

Headteacher Vikki Pegg said: “It is such an honour to be the headteacher of Watling Primary School and to be so actively involved in the planning and preparation of this amazing community development. It is wonderful to see the progress on site, particularly as we are now at the stage where we can start to really appreciate what the learning spaces and facilities look like. The excitement is building as we head towards our official opening in September.”

Since 2014, the City Council has created capacity for more than 13,600 additional children - building seven new schools and helping 27 existing schools expand as well as a programme of upgrades to more energy-efficient features.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said the school would be a ‘huge asset’ to the community.