Students take part in a Day of Service at school near Milton Keynes and Buckingham

Students at a school near Buckingham and Milton Keynes raised thousands of pounds, supported local organisations and helped people in the community, in honour of their founder saint.

In memory of St Claudine, Thornton College students took part in a 'day of service' on February 3.

St Claudine was a young Frenchwoman who lost her family in the bloodshed and upheaval of the French Revolution in the early 19th century.

Making felt donkeys for the donkey sanctuary

Turing her attention away from her own grief toward the needs of orphaned girls on the streets of Lyon, St Claudine rescued, fed, clothed and educated those that she found so that they could live in safety within a family environment.

A hundred years later, members of the group of religious sisters she started, the Sisters of Jesus and Mary, came to England and founded Thornton College, an independent Catholic boarding and day school for girls.

As part of their day of service, students from Year 13 collected toiletries and put together 42 hampers which they delivered to MK ACT women's refuge.

Year 10 and 11 students raised over £1,000 for the Winter Night Shelter Milton Keynes by taking part in a 10-mile sponsored walk,.

Reception pupils

Students from Years 8 and 9 made 100 felt donkeys for The Donkey Sanctuary, in Devon, to be sold in its shop to raise money.

Year 9 students also took part in litter picking and cleaning duties and decorated windows at the school with thank you messages for those who work in services including the NHS.

They also wrote letters to elderly people in the community, including residents of Hamilton House care home in Buckingham, and washed staff cars for donations.

Year 7 students collected crisp packets and recycled them to make foil blankets which they donated to the Winter Night Shelter Milton Keynes and other local homeless shelters.

Students put together hampers of toiletries for the MK ACT women's refuge

Year 5 and 6 students spent the day working on projects to benefit the environment, including hedgehog tunnels, recycled fashion and posters on reducing food waste.

Years 3 and 4 made tray mats and light catchers for residents of Willen Hospice, the school's partner charity for this year.

Concentrating on the theme of peace, Years 1 and 2 used their thumbprints to create dove art works for wall displays.

Head of RE and chaplaincy, Shauna Murphy, said: “Seeing the students fully embrace the ethos of the school while serving others was an inspiration.

Hampers ready to be delivered to the women's refuge

"It was a unique day to be able to see both students and staff working alongside one another with a common goal in mind, one which embodies the ethos of Thornton College.