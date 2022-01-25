Summer of Play could return with more activities and healthy meals for children in Milton Keynes

Plans to launch the Summer of Play in 2022, giving children access to thousands more free activities and healthy meals, have been announced.

In August 2020, the first Summer of Play created more than 30,000 activity sessions and served 28,000 healthy, nutritious meals.

Labour and Lib Dem Cabinet Members are now calling for another programme, which would offer safe and engaging activities to all children and young people across the borough.

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Labour Progressive Alliance Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “The Summer of Play is a fun way to connect children through activities such as cookery, film-making, football, and laser tag. It is important for children to socialise throughout the summer holidays no matter their age, and that’s why we will provide sessions from children as young as one all the way up to 18-years-old. Last year’s Summer of Play was a great success, and I hope we can look forward to it again this year.”

Councillor Jane Carr, Lib Dem Progressive Alliance Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequalities and Child Poverty, added: “Not only will the Summer of Play put smiles on faces, it will also ease parents’ financial worries as they won’t need to provide their child with lunch that day.

"This will be especially valuable this year, with inflation at an all-time high, soaring energy bills, and the cost of living continuing to increase. I hope that all councillors join us in supporting another Summer of Play, as the benefits of the programme are endless.”