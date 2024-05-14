Surprise delivery of wildflower turf for local schools in celebration of Wildflower Week 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Olney schools were ‘blooming’ with gratitude as local business gifts rolls of wildflower turf in celebration of Wildflower Week.

Six schools were treated to a visit by one of the iconic bright red George Davies Turf lorries this month as it delivered over 20 rolls of popular wildflower turf in a bid to enhance picnic, play and forest school areas.

As a family-run business in Olney, George Davies Turf is passionate about supporting the community and having a positive impact on people’s lives, and decided to bring these values together for this year’s Wildflower Week which runs from 1 – 8 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Davies said, “We’re delighted to have been able to support so many local schools ahead of Wildflower Week, and we look forward to catching up with them over the coming months to see how their wildflowers are looking and what new wildlife they have visiting now as a result.

Pupils from Olney Infant School hearing about their new wildflower turf from George Davies Turf

“Wildflower turf is easy to maintain, has a low environmental impact, and can increase biodiversity by restoring native ecosystems and providing an essential habitat for butterflies, bees and other pollinators. It’s therefore perfect for small and large areas and is a great project for children to get involved with and something that they can enjoy year after year.”

Jo Bevis, Headteacher at Carlton C of E Primary School said, “We were over the moon to receive the Wildflower Turf from George Davies Turf as we are lucky to have a lot of outdoor space.

"We will be splitting the turf between our primary and reception areas, creating a dedicated wildflower area and also using it in our forest school. Our pupils are really looking forward to getting stuck in and will be helping to prepare the area where it will go. We hope to see lots of new wildlife visit us over the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mrs Lukic at Olney Infant School said, “As a forest school leader and all-round eco warrior I was delighted to receive the wildflower turf which will be used in a dedicated area in school, surrounded by benches for all to enjoy.

George Davies Turf Truck outside Olney Infant School

"The children and I had a lot of fun watching the turf being unloaded off the lorry and I had a fantastic team of helpers from our year 2 class who got stuck in with laying the turf. We are so excited to watch the flowers bloom in the coming weeks and inviting more nature in.”

For those wanting to create a wildflower area at home, the team at George Davies Turf have put together some handy tips below to get started:

Tips for installing wildflower turf

· If you can take the old turf up with a spade that would be great, then just lightly dig over the area with a spade and spike it a bit so the roots can go down into the soil

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Wildflower turf actually loves poor stony soil and can really thrive there so the rougher the better

· Don’t put any fertiliser down (wildflower turf hates fertiliser)

· Give it a water (depending on how much rain we’ve had)

· Then leave to enjoy for the Summer

· In Sep/Oct time - get some shears and cut it down quite low ready for winter – easy as that.