Taylor Wimpey enhances Chestnuts Primary School outdoor play area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is delighted to announce its support for Chestnuts Primary School in West Bletchley, with its contribution to the installation of a new picket fence, facilitated by landscapers Vennscapes Ltd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative was sparked by the need to replace the school's previous fence, which had become unstable, posing a safety concern for the children. The new fence ensures a secure environment, enhancing the school's play area and fostering a safe space for the children to enjoy.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to have supported Chestnuts Primary School with the new fence. It looks fantastic and we are pleased that the children can now enjoy their outdoor play area safely. Supporting the communities in the areas that we build is extremely important to us, especially when it comes to creating safe and inspiring places for children to thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky Skillings, Head Teacher, at Chestnuts Primary School said: “We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their support. The new fence has really tidied up our environment and enabled staff to make the most of the space safely. The Taylor Wimpey and Vennscapes team were fabulous from start to finish and have allowed us to retain funding to support children, rather than spend on necessary repairs. The children were incredibly excited to see the work that has been carried out and are making the most of the space.”

From left to right: Joshua Venn (Vennscapes Ltd), Miss Skillings (Chestnuts Primary School Headteacher), Miss Fenton (Chestnuts Primary School), Miss Watson (Chestnuts Primary School), and Rebecca Vardo (Taylor Wimpey) with Chestnuts Primary School pupils.

Taylor Wimpey’s support for Chestnuts Primary School underscores its ongoing dedication to supporting the local communities in the areas in which it builds. Located just 0.8 miles from the school, Taylor Wimpey’s upcoming development Salden Place, which is due to launch in summer 2025, will offer a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. Designed with sustainability in mind, each home will feature energy-efficient technologies and the development will include amenities such as a new school, play areas and sports and recreation spaces, creating a family-friendly environment with ample green space.

For more information about the homes for sale at Salden Place East, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/milton-keynes/salden-place-east